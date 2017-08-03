 Results from Steamboat Springs BMX race No. 6, August 3, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Results from Steamboat Springs BMX race No. 6, August 3, 2017

APP_SteamboatLogo_barn

3 Balance Bike

1. Grady Meyer

2. Zach Hiatt

3. Royal Freeman

4. Wade McCoy

5. Elin Rolston

Recommended Stories For You

6. Caleb Adams

1-2 Balance Bike

1. Bodhi Madrigal

2. Gunnarr Rolston

26-30 Cruiser

1. Jim Kohler

2. Dave Freckleton

6 Novice

1. Cruz Vanderbosch

2. Theodore Maul

3. Kaden Graham

4. Luke Beauregard

5. Elis Warnke

7 Novice

1. Mason Stewart

2. Shay Lemaster

3. Anthony Maul

8 Novice

1. Nolan Heydon

2. Logan Drury

3. Taye Dover

11 Novice

1. Ian Heydon

2. Sawyer Vietanen

3. Cohen Vanderbosch

4. Gage Adrian

5. Troy Lemaster

10 Intermediate

1. Adrian Beauregard

2. Caman Beauregard

11 Intermediate

1. Beck Vanderbosch

2. David Schlicht

3. Brooks Overstake

4. Wiley Wagner

5. Karl Freckleton