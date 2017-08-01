 Results from Routt County 4-H Shooting Sports Completion Weekend, July 22 to 23, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Results from Routt County 4-H Shooting Sports Completion Weekend, July 22 to 23, 2017

Courtesy photo

South Routt 4-H Shooting members.

Completion Weekend, July 22 to 23

Archery Overall

Compound Bow Jr.

Name, total, place

Kietalyn Bongiorno 14

Gabriel Glomboske 28

Emma Russell 29

Erick Yeiser 30

Kaylee Ebaugh 54

Noah Lundien 56

Parker Ashley 57

Camryn Dines 96

Tristan Day 113

Hannah Koly 116

Dorian Hotchkiss 120

Justin Stanko 128

Desieree Ebaugh 128

Aiden Lundien 139

Tessa Bocco 142

Christopher Stone 159 6th

Teagan Herold 163 5th

Spencer Ashley 174 4th

River King 176 3rd

Darrel Ebaugh 179 Reserve Grand Champion

Alex Colby 180 Champion

Compound Sr.

Faith Day 94

Gracie Day 115

Tommy Mewborn 134

Taylor Powell 150

Alex Thompson 159

Liam Yaconiello 163 6th

Grant Pohlman 181 5th

Rachelle Koly 187 4th

Harrison Ashley 190 3rd

Zach Klouw 192 Reserve Grand Champion

Chase dela Mater 193 Grand Champion

Recurve Jr.

Daniel McLaughlin 16 3rd

Ari Berkley 33 Reserve Grand Champion

Olivia Fox 39 Grand Champion

Recurve Sr

Cosette McLaughlin 67 Grand Champion

Shotgun Trap

Juniors

Hailey Minnick 13

Christopher Stone 5

Tristan Thrasher 15

David Schlicht 23 6th

Daniel Kempers 28 5th

Sawyer Vietanen 30 4th

Mavrick Vietanen 38 3rd

Kai Lancaster 38 2nd

Jed Kirby 43 1st

Seniors

Gibson Kenney 20

Taylor Kirby 29

Zachary Klouw 32

Jack Colfer 33

Grant Pohlman 34

Chase dela Mater 36 6th

Alex Thompson 38 5th

Tucker Limberg 40 4th

Matthew Kempers 42 3rd

Michael Henry 46 2nd

Richard Hallenbeck 47 1st

Shotgun skeet

Juniors

Tristan Thrasher 12

Daniel Kempers 13

Christopher Stone 21 6th

Sawyer Vietanen 27 5th

David Schlicht 28 4th

Mavrick Vietanen 35 3rd

Jed Kirby 38 2nd

Kai Lancaster 38* 1st

Seniors

Gibson Kenney 23

Jack Colfer 25

Zachary Klouw 26

Alex Thompson 30

Chase dela Mater 33

Grant Pohlman 34 6th

Taylor Kirby 37 5th

Matthew Kempers 38 4th

Tucker Limberg 40 3rd

Michael Henry 40* 2nd

Richard Hallenbeck 44 1st

Shotgun sporting Clays

Juniors

David Schlicht 14

Tristan Thrasher 14

Daniel Kempers 15 6th

Sawyer Vietanen 20 5th

Christopher Stone 24 4th

Jed Kirby 27 3rd

Kai Lancaster 28 2nd

Mavrick Vietanen 41 1st

* See complete 4-H shooting sports results at
SteamboatToday.com.

Seniors

Taylor Kirby 13 9 22

Grant Pohlman 10 13 23

Jack Colfer 13 12 25

Gibson Kenney 12 15 27

Chase dela Mater 14 14 28

Alex Thompson 11 18 29 6th

Matthew Kempers 16 13 29 5th

Zachary Kiouw 15 17 32 4th

Tucker Limberg 18 16 34 3rd

Michael Henry 21 22 43 2nd

Richard Hallenbeck 22 23 45 1st

Shotgun Overall

Juniors

Hailey Minnick 13

Tristan Thrasher 41

Daniel Kempers 56

Christopher Stone 60 6th

David Schlicht 65 5th

Sawyer Vietanen 77 4th

Kai Lancaster 104 3rd

Jed Kirby 108 Reserve Grand Champion

Mavrick Vietanen 114 Grand Champion

Seniors

Gibson Kenney 70

Jack Colfer 83

Taylor Kirby 88

Zachary Kiouw 90

Grant Pohlman 91

Alex Thompson 97 6th

Chase dela Mater 97 5th

Matthew Kempers 109 4th

Tucker Limberg 114 3rd

Michael Henry 129 Reserve Grand Champion

Richard Hallenbeck 136 Grand Champion

Air Pistol

Jr. total

Bridget Hazlett 80 6th

Ella Dudley 104x 5th

Natalie Kindsvater 109 4th

Hailey Minnick 150 3rd

Jed Kirby 165 Reserved Grand  Champion

Spencer Ashley 167x Grand Champion

Sr. Total

Liam Yaconiello 57 4th

Chase dela Mater 109x 3rd

Taylor Kirby 147 Resurve Champion

Kendra Halder 154xx Champion

Air Rifle

Jr. Air Rifle Overall

Parker Ashley 20

Ella Dudley 51

Hailey Minnick 67

Natalie Kindsvater 70

Bridget Hazlett 79 6th

Jed Kirby 107 5th

Spencer Ashley 111 4th

Jed Kirby 129 3rd

Jed Kirby 138 Reserve Grand Champion

Hailey Minnick 155 Grand Champion

Sr. Air Rifle Overall

Liam Yaconiello 98

Chase dela Mater 112

Kendra Halder 122

Taylor Kirby 132

Chase dela Mater 134 6th

Chase delaMater 153 5th

Kendra Halder 157 4th

Taylor Kirby 168 3rd

Kendra Halder 177 Reseerve Grand Champion

Taylor Kirby 186 Grand Champion

.22 Pitsol

Jr .22 Pistol Slow Fire Timed Fire Rapid Fire Cp Pry Total Silhouette Total

*Christopher Stone 68 98 66 232 2 252 4th

*Hailey Minnick 69 79 57 203 6 263 3rd

*Jed Kirby 77 126 118 321 1 331 Reserve Grand Champion

*Spencer Ashley 86 115 120 321 4 361 Grand Champion

Sr. .22 Pistol Slow Fire Timed Fire Rapid Fire Cp Pry Total Silhouette Total

*Liam Yaconiello 44 68 82 194 1 204 4th

*Chase dela Mater 68 89 71 228 0 228 3rd

*Kendra Halder 65 97 81 243 2 263 Reserve Grand Champion

*Taylor Kirby 87 115 115 317 2 337 Grand Champion

.22 Rifle

Jr. .22 Overall Sittting

Skeet Armstrong 11

Parker Ashley 11

Jesse Vannoy 12

Jeremy Kline 13

*Kai Lancaster 17

*Alex Colby 19

*Kalob More 22

Samuel Fallon 24

Teagon Herold 26

*Hailey Minnick 29

*Justin Stanko 31

Natalie Kindsvater 35

Gabriel Glomboske 36

*Beck honebein 36

*Spencer Ashley 37

*Kai Lancaster 44 6th

*Bridget Hazlett 44 6th

*Spencer Ashley 50 5th

*Alex Colby 56 4th

*Jed Kirby 57 3rd

Dorian Hotchkiss 57 3rd

*Jed Kirby 81 2nd

*Jed Kirby 85 1st

Sr. .22 Overall Prone

*Chase delaMater 66

*Chase dela Mater 70

*Taylor Kirby 76

*Liam Yaconiello 78

*Chase dela Mater 81

*Kendra Halder 84 6th

*Taylor Kirby 86 5th

*Chase dela Mater 88 4th

*Kendra Halder 89 3rd

*Kendra Halder 93 2nd

*Taylor Kirby 96 1st

Sr. .22 Overall Standing

*Chase delaMater 19

*Chase dela Mater 29

*Liam Yaconiello 45

*Chase dela Mater 49

*Kendra Halder 51 6th

*Taylor Kirby 59 5th

*Chase dela Mater 62 4th

*Kendra Halder 66 3rd

*Kendra Halder 73 2nd

*Taylor Kirby 73 2nd

*Taylor Kirby 79 1st

Sr. .22 Overall Kneeling

*Liam Yaconiello 49

*Chase dela Mater 51

*Chase delaMater 53

*Chase dela Mater 63

*Kendra Halder 68

*Chase dela Mater 70 6th

*Taylor Kirby 79 5th

*Kendra Halder 81 4th

*Kendra Halder 83 3rd

*Taylor Kirby 91 2nd

*Taylor Kirby 95 1st

Sr. .22 Overall Sitting

*Liam Yaconiello 54

*Chase dela Mater 64

*Taylor Kirby 68

*Chase dela Mater 71 6th

*Chase delaMater 72 5th

*Kendra Halder 73 4th

*Kendra Halder 79 3rd

*Taylor Kirby 85 2nd

*Taylor Kirby 91 1st

Jr. .22 Rifle Overall

Parker Ashley 35

Skeet Armstrong 54

Jesse Vannoy 78

*Alex Colby 85

*Kalob More 85

*Kai Lancaster 92

Gabriel Glomboske 96

Jeremy Kline 100

Samuel Fallon 114

Natalie Kindsvater 122

*Beck honebein 126

*Alex Colby 138

Teagon Herold 163

*Bridget Hazlett 170

*Justin Stanko 171

*Jed Kirby 180

*Kai Lancaster 180

*Hailey Minnick 180

*Spencer Ashley 195

Dorian Hotchkiss 197 6th

*Alex Colby 205 5th

*Jed Kirby 233 4th

*Spencer Ashley 236 3rd

*Jed Kirby 265 Reserve Grand Champion

*Jed Kirby 299 Grand Champion

Sr. .22 Rifle Overall

*Chase dela Mater 150

*Chase delaMater 210

*Liam Yaconiello 226

*Kendra Halder 240

*Chase dela Mater 264

*Kendra Halder 281 6th

*Taylor Kirby 282 5th

*Chase dela Mater 284 4th

*Kendra Halder 319 3rd

*Taylor Kirby 339 Reserve Grand Champion

*Taylor Kirby 357 Grand Champion