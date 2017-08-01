Results from Routt County 4-H Shooting Sports Completion Weekend, July 22 to 23, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Results from Routt County 4-H Shooting Sports Completion Weekend, July 22 to 23, 2017
August 1, 2017
Completion Weekend, July 22 to 23
Archery Overall
Compound Bow Jr.
Name, total, place
Kietalyn Bongiorno 14
Gabriel Glomboske 28
Emma Russell 29
Erick Yeiser 30
Kaylee Ebaugh 54
Noah Lundien 56
Parker Ashley 57
Camryn Dines 96
Tristan Day 113
Hannah Koly 116
Dorian Hotchkiss 120
Justin Stanko 128
Desieree Ebaugh 128
Aiden Lundien 139
Tessa Bocco 142
Christopher Stone 159 6th
Teagan Herold 163 5th
Spencer Ashley 174 4th
River King 176 3rd
Darrel Ebaugh 179 Reserve Grand Champion
Alex Colby 180 Champion
Compound Sr.
Faith Day 94
Gracie Day 115
Tommy Mewborn 134
Taylor Powell 150
Alex Thompson 159
Liam Yaconiello 163 6th
Grant Pohlman 181 5th
Rachelle Koly 187 4th
Harrison Ashley 190 3rd
Zach Klouw 192 Reserve Grand Champion
Chase dela Mater 193 Grand Champion
Recurve Jr.
Daniel McLaughlin 16 3rd
Ari Berkley 33 Reserve Grand Champion
Olivia Fox 39 Grand Champion
Recurve Sr
Cosette McLaughlin 67 Grand Champion
Shotgun Trap
Juniors
Hailey Minnick 13
Christopher Stone 5
Tristan Thrasher 15
David Schlicht 23 6th
Daniel Kempers 28 5th
Sawyer Vietanen 30 4th
Mavrick Vietanen 38 3rd
Kai Lancaster 38 2nd
Jed Kirby 43 1st
Seniors
Gibson Kenney 20
Taylor Kirby 29
Zachary Klouw 32
Jack Colfer 33
Grant Pohlman 34
Chase dela Mater 36 6th
Alex Thompson 38 5th
Tucker Limberg 40 4th
Matthew Kempers 42 3rd
Michael Henry 46 2nd
Richard Hallenbeck 47 1st
Shotgun skeet
Juniors
Tristan Thrasher 12
Daniel Kempers 13
Christopher Stone 21 6th
Sawyer Vietanen 27 5th
David Schlicht 28 4th
Mavrick Vietanen 35 3rd
Jed Kirby 38 2nd
Kai Lancaster 38* 1st
Seniors
Gibson Kenney 23
Jack Colfer 25
Zachary Klouw 26
Alex Thompson 30
Chase dela Mater 33
Grant Pohlman 34 6th
Taylor Kirby 37 5th
Matthew Kempers 38 4th
Tucker Limberg 40 3rd
Michael Henry 40* 2nd
Richard Hallenbeck 44 1st
Shotgun sporting Clays
Juniors
David Schlicht 14
Tristan Thrasher 14
Daniel Kempers 15 6th
Sawyer Vietanen 20 5th
Christopher Stone 24 4th
Jed Kirby 27 3rd
Kai Lancaster 28 2nd
Mavrick Vietanen 41 1st
* See complete 4-H shooting sports results at
SteamboatToday.com.
Seniors
Taylor Kirby 13 9 22
Grant Pohlman 10 13 23
Jack Colfer 13 12 25
Gibson Kenney 12 15 27
Chase dela Mater 14 14 28
Alex Thompson 11 18 29 6th
Matthew Kempers 16 13 29 5th
Zachary Kiouw 15 17 32 4th
Tucker Limberg 18 16 34 3rd
Michael Henry 21 22 43 2nd
Richard Hallenbeck 22 23 45 1st
Shotgun Overall
Juniors
Hailey Minnick 13
Tristan Thrasher 41
Daniel Kempers 56
Christopher Stone 60 6th
David Schlicht 65 5th
Sawyer Vietanen 77 4th
Kai Lancaster 104 3rd
Jed Kirby 108 Reserve Grand Champion
Mavrick Vietanen 114 Grand Champion
Seniors
Gibson Kenney 70
Jack Colfer 83
Taylor Kirby 88
Zachary Kiouw 90
Grant Pohlman 91
Alex Thompson 97 6th
Chase dela Mater 97 5th
Matthew Kempers 109 4th
Tucker Limberg 114 3rd
Michael Henry 129 Reserve Grand Champion
Richard Hallenbeck 136 Grand Champion
Air Pistol
Jr. total
Bridget Hazlett 80 6th
Ella Dudley 104x 5th
Natalie Kindsvater 109 4th
Hailey Minnick 150 3rd
Jed Kirby 165 Reserved Grand Champion
Spencer Ashley 167x Grand Champion
Sr. Total
Liam Yaconiello 57 4th
Chase dela Mater 109x 3rd
Taylor Kirby 147 Resurve Champion
Kendra Halder 154xx Champion
Air Rifle
Jr. Air Rifle Overall
Parker Ashley 20
Ella Dudley 51
Hailey Minnick 67
Natalie Kindsvater 70
Bridget Hazlett 79 6th
Jed Kirby 107 5th
Spencer Ashley 111 4th
Jed Kirby 129 3rd
Jed Kirby 138 Reserve Grand Champion
Hailey Minnick 155 Grand Champion
Sr. Air Rifle Overall
Liam Yaconiello 98
Chase dela Mater 112
Kendra Halder 122
Taylor Kirby 132
Chase dela Mater 134 6th
Chase delaMater 153 5th
Kendra Halder 157 4th
Taylor Kirby 168 3rd
Kendra Halder 177 Reseerve Grand Champion
Taylor Kirby 186 Grand Champion
.22 Pitsol
Jr .22 Pistol Slow Fire Timed Fire Rapid Fire Cp Pry Total Silhouette Total
*Christopher Stone 68 98 66 232 2 252 4th
*Hailey Minnick 69 79 57 203 6 263 3rd
*Jed Kirby 77 126 118 321 1 331 Reserve Grand Champion
*Spencer Ashley 86 115 120 321 4 361 Grand Champion
Sr. .22 Pistol Slow Fire Timed Fire Rapid Fire Cp Pry Total Silhouette Total
*Liam Yaconiello 44 68 82 194 1 204 4th
*Chase dela Mater 68 89 71 228 0 228 3rd
*Kendra Halder 65 97 81 243 2 263 Reserve Grand Champion
*Taylor Kirby 87 115 115 317 2 337 Grand Champion
.22 Rifle
Jr. .22 Overall Sittting
Skeet Armstrong 11
Parker Ashley 11
Jesse Vannoy 12
Jeremy Kline 13
*Kai Lancaster 17
*Alex Colby 19
*Kalob More 22
Samuel Fallon 24
Teagon Herold 26
*Hailey Minnick 29
*Justin Stanko 31
Natalie Kindsvater 35
Gabriel Glomboske 36
*Beck honebein 36
*Spencer Ashley 37
*Kai Lancaster 44 6th
*Bridget Hazlett 44 6th
*Spencer Ashley 50 5th
*Alex Colby 56 4th
*Jed Kirby 57 3rd
Dorian Hotchkiss 57 3rd
*Jed Kirby 81 2nd
*Jed Kirby 85 1st
Sr. .22 Overall Prone
*Chase delaMater 66
*Chase dela Mater 70
*Taylor Kirby 76
*Liam Yaconiello 78
*Chase dela Mater 81
*Kendra Halder 84 6th
*Taylor Kirby 86 5th
*Chase dela Mater 88 4th
*Kendra Halder 89 3rd
*Kendra Halder 93 2nd
*Taylor Kirby 96 1st
Sr. .22 Overall Standing
*Chase delaMater 19
*Chase dela Mater 29
*Liam Yaconiello 45
*Chase dela Mater 49
*Kendra Halder 51 6th
*Taylor Kirby 59 5th
*Chase dela Mater 62 4th
*Kendra Halder 66 3rd
*Kendra Halder 73 2nd
*Taylor Kirby 73 2nd
*Taylor Kirby 79 1st
Sr. .22 Overall Kneeling
*Liam Yaconiello 49
*Chase dela Mater 51
*Chase delaMater 53
*Chase dela Mater 63
*Kendra Halder 68
*Chase dela Mater 70 6th
*Taylor Kirby 79 5th
*Kendra Halder 81 4th
*Kendra Halder 83 3rd
*Taylor Kirby 91 2nd
*Taylor Kirby 95 1st
Sr. .22 Overall Sitting
*Liam Yaconiello 54
*Chase dela Mater 64
*Taylor Kirby 68
*Chase dela Mater 71 6th
*Chase delaMater 72 5th
*Kendra Halder 73 4th
*Kendra Halder 79 3rd
*Taylor Kirby 85 2nd
*Taylor Kirby 91 1st
Jr. .22 Rifle Overall
Parker Ashley 35
Skeet Armstrong 54
Jesse Vannoy 78
*Alex Colby 85
*Kalob More 85
*Kai Lancaster 92
Gabriel Glomboske 96
Jeremy Kline 100
Samuel Fallon 114
Natalie Kindsvater 122
*Beck honebein 126
*Alex Colby 138
Teagon Herold 163
*Bridget Hazlett 170
*Justin Stanko 171
*Jed Kirby 180
*Kai Lancaster 180
*Hailey Minnick 180
*Spencer Ashley 195
Dorian Hotchkiss 197 6th
*Alex Colby 205 5th
*Jed Kirby 233 4th
*Spencer Ashley 236 3rd
*Jed Kirby 265 Reserve Grand Champion
*Jed Kirby 299 Grand Champion
Sr. .22 Rifle Overall
*Chase dela Mater 150
*Chase delaMater 210
*Liam Yaconiello 226
*Kendra Halder 240
*Chase dela Mater 264
*Kendra Halder 281 6th
*Taylor Kirby 282 5th
*Chase dela Mater 284 4th
*Kendra Halder 319 3rd
*Taylor Kirby 339 Reserve Grand Champion
*Taylor Kirby 357 Grand Champion
