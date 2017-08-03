Results from Bald Eagle Lake Swim Series 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Results from Bald Eagle Lake Swim Series 2017
August 3, 2017
Steamboat Springs
Overall Results Bald Eagle Series Race
Half mile
Cummings, Ron 45:39:00
Lunceford, Blair 1:05:02
1 mile
Coates, Charlie 1:31:04
Lundy, Matt 1:23:12
Harper, Jonathan 1:26:06
Scrimgeour, Tom 1:43:10
Sykes, Jessie 2:05:42
Yanowitz, Jason 1:49:19
