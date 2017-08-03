 Results from Bald Eagle Lake Swim Series 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Results from Bald Eagle Lake Swim Series 2017

Steamboat Springs

Overall Results Bald Eagle Series Race

Half mile

Cummings, Ron 45:39:00

Lunceford, Blair 1:05:02

1 mile

Coates, Charlie 1:31:04

Lundy, Matt 1:23:12

Harper, Jonathan 1:26:06

Scrimgeour, Tom 1:43:10

Sykes, Jessie 2:05:42

Yanowitz, Jason 1:49:19