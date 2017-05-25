Save Arnold Barn members: Thank you | SteamboatToday.com

This letter conveys a hearty thank you to City Council and staff, members of URAAC, Save Arnold Barn supporters and stakeholders, the agricultural community, Historic Routt County and to everyone who has helped the Save Arnold Barn project move forward one more important step.

May is National Historic Preservation Month and what better way to celebrate it in Steamboat Springs than to fund the future plans for the historic Arnold Barn.

For many years the barn was deteriorating, a sorry sight on the way to the way to Steamboat Ski Area. Now, with legal issues soon to be resolved, the Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. will own the barn and stabilization work will begin in a few weeks. Hooray!

During the past year, the history of the barn and the family that worked the land has come to light. The artist who crafted the wooden butterflies that graced the gable end of the barn in the 1980s has been discovered. The barn’s many stories are slowly surfacing.

There is more to come. In the future, Save Arnold Barn envisions that the barn will be moved up the hill, out of the wetlands, and restored to become a welcoming landmark — an authentic and accessible piece of the valley’s history that honors our ranching legacy.

This project will be an evolving community effort, with opportunities for you to be involved and to learn about preservation techniques and Routt County’s agricultural heritage.

We invite readers to stay informed of Save Arnold Barn's efforts by following SaveArnoldBarn on Facebook and visiting our website: SaveArnoldBarn.org.

With our sincere thanks,

Arianthé C. Stettner, Bill Dring, Bill Latoza, Candice Bannister, Emily Katzman, Paul Ferguson, Sally TeStrake and Stanzi Lucy

Save Arnold Barn members