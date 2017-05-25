Routt County United Way staff and board of directors: Proud to bring together community | SteamboatToday.com

Routt County United Way staff and board of directors: Proud to bring together community
May 25, 2017
Routt County United Way celebrated its 20th anniversary of the Day of Caring Wednesday, May 24.
This year’s event boasted its most project sites and volunteers in the history of the event, with 331 volunteers to serve 36 project locations around Routt County. The Day of Caring reaches all corners of our county including Hayden and Oak Creek.
Routt County United Way is proud to bring the community together each year in May for one powerful day of caring. Projects locations this year included Bud Werner Memorial Library, most preschools, nonprofits, senior homes and both the Hayden Heritage Museum and Tread of Pioneers Museum.
Volunteers included individuals, businesses, nonprofit groups, religious organizations, banks, Realtors, schools and more. We are truly impressed and thankful for our community’s tremendous volunteer spirit.
Volunteers started the day at 8:30 a.m. and then gathered for lunch and awards ceremony following at 12:30 p.m. at Bud Werner Memorial Library. A big thank you to our event sponsor, Mountain Mattress & Furniture, as well as to Ski Town Lions Club for providing lunch.
Routt County United Way staff and board of directors
