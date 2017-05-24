Hope Cook: Be tough, not cruel | SteamboatToday.com

Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, "Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough."

Unfortunately, our for-profit health care system does not entertain such thoughts. When one considers health care stocks, insurance stocks and profits of pharmaceutical companies, we realize our health coverage is driven mostly by profits.

Should your health care be decided by profits? Should insurance companies be allowed to have such huge profits that are often made off the sick and dying?

As the Senate reviews the current president's and the house AHCA, I encourage them to do what the president said he was going to do during his campaign:

• “There will be insurance for everybody.”

• “No cuts to Medicaid.”

• “No one will lose coverage.”

• “No one will be worse off financially.

• “Everybody’s going to be taken care of.”

Please call or write Senators Bennet and Gardner and let them know we want them to do what the current president said he was going to do. Americans are in agreement with all five of those promises.

Hope Cook

Steamboat Springs