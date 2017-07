Community members are invited to join Yampa Valley Sustainability Council from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Butcherknife Brewing Company for an evening of social networking with others interested in sustainability.

Happy Hour specials will be offered at $1 off pints. The event is open to everyone, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend. YVSC is a member of Green Drinks International, active in more than 70 countries worldwide.