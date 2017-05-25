Young Bloods Art Collective celebrates “Breaking Boxes” exhibition Friday evening | SteamboatToday.com

Breaking down barriers, the Young Bloods Collective introduces a new community of creatives to Steamboat Springs' art scene.

And it started with the concept of boxes.

In April, the Center for Visual Arts approached the collective, a nonprofit serving the next generation of creatives in Routt County, to create a small works show that would be showcased at the Lincoln Avenue gallery.

To encourage artists to go in a variety of directions, cigar boxes were chosen as a theme by Brianna Kole, founder of Young Bloods Collective, and the organization's board.

After an open call to collective members, the artists took the idea and created something Kole said was incredibly different from what they had expected.

"The results were incredibly different," Kole said. "Some of the pieces are interactive, others are more thought provoking and some are exploratory. I think it makes the art so much more accessible to have a variety of pieces anyone can engage with from a fine art artist to anyone off the street."

To celebrate YBC's second official group show there will a Closing Party for Breaking Boxes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave. Not only will the 13 featured artists be present for a question-and-answer session, but winners for Best of Show will be announced based on people's choice voting that started at the May 5 First Friday Artwalk.

"The idea of the 'Breaking Boxes' exhibit is to break down social barriers, political barriers or even the barriers within our own community of YBC breaking out and showing there is more to this community than what we've seen, and it doesn't have to be this way anymore,” Kole said. “There is an opportunity to totally shift this cultural climate and make it more representative of those who live and work three jobs to live here who also want to make art in this community."