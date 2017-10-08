WinterWonderGrass lineup to be revealed Thursday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The WinterWonderGrass Festival will once again take Steamboat by musical storm Feb. 23 to 25, 2018.

For those anxiously awaiting the upcoming lineup, mark your calendars for 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave., for the "Caravan to WonderGrass" announcement celebration.

"Since the final day of the inaugural WinterWonderGrass Steamboat last season, I have longed for a return," said Scott Stoughton, founder of WinterWonderGrass. "We all left the community with new and deep relationships, a vast understanding of the spirit of the people of Steamboat and wide eyes for a long-term partnership.

"It's been a year of bragging about how incredibly supportive the entire community of Steamboat Springs has been to us and a year of planning on how we can raise the bar for our new family," Stoughton added.

The internationally-recognized bluegrass and craft beer festival, which hosts a unique mix of world-class bluegrass on four stages, has a reputation for selling out shortly after the line-up announcement.

Other announcement celebrations will take place at the Oskar Blues Tap Room on Oct. 13 and at Cervantes Other Side in Denver on Oct. 14, and they will feature live music from the WinterWonderGrass Allstars and WinterWonderGrass tickets and merchandise giveaways.

This year, the festival has collaborated with Icelantic Skis to create a custom-made ski with the full 2018 lineup printed on the skis, which will be available for purchase at the announcement celebrations.

Three-day tickets for WinterWonderGrass start at $169 and VIP tickets are $339. All three-day tickets include three hours of daily beer tastings and a commemorative Klean Kanteen festival cup.

For more more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.winterwondergrass.com.

To reach Audrey Dwyer, call 970-871-4229, email adwyer@steamboattoday.com or follow her on Twitter @Audrey_Dwyer1.