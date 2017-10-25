Weekend preps preview: Hayden, Soroco football matchup hasn’t looked this good in more than a decade

Hayden, Soroco football

7 p.m. Friday Hayden (5-3) vs. Soroco (5-3)

For as much as this matchup is a rivalry, it's one that's never been particularly competitive.

Soroco has dominated in recent years. It won 56-28 last year and has outscored Hayden 166-40 in the last four years combined.

It was all Hayden before that, however, for 10 years (the teams didn't play in four of those years when Soroco was already playing 8-man football and Hayden was still playing 11-man.)

In that span, Hayden outscored Soroco 204-41.

The two programs’ various ups and downs haven't coincided recently. This year they do, and the game — 7 p.m. Friday in Hayden — has the makings of the best matchup between the Rams and the Tigers in 20 years.

Recommended Stories For You

Both teams sit at 5-3 this season. The winner will secure third place in the Northwest 8-man league and in all likelihood secure a spot in the 16-team 8-man playoffs.

Those playoffs are based on the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI standings. Soroco's currently 13th and Hayden 18th.

It could come down to which team's offense can get moving.

Hayden's been much more diverse this year, though senior quarterback Garrett St. Clair has been at the center of it all. He's tallied 606 yards passing and 393 rushing. The Tigers also line up proven tailbacks Daylon Frentress (336 yards) and Patrick Hunter (180 yards).

Soroco's offense, meanwhile, has been almost entirely focused on junior running back Jace Logan. He's galloped for 2,117 yards and scored 27 touchdowns on the ground.

The Rams have proven vulnerable through the air this season, but Hayden's given up big games to tough running backs, so all the pieces are there for a fun battle. It's been a long time since that was something that could be said about this rivalry.

Steamboat volleyball

6:30 p.m. Thursday Steamboat (10-10) vs. Eagle Valley (13-6)

1 p.m. Saturday Steamboat at Rifle (4-17)

Thursday's match against Eagle Valley isn't just a match the Sailors can win — though their recent rise from the Western Slope grave is evidence of that. It's a match they have to, at least if they have hope of qualifying for the Class 4A regional tournament.

Steamboat currently is at No. 37 in the 4A RPI rankings. The top 36 teams will be selected for the regional tournament, so with two matches remaining, there's work to be done.

Beating Eagle Valley would likely be enough to nudge the numbers in Steamboat's direction. The Devils are currently tied with Glenwood Springs atop the Western Slope League.

The Sailors have beaten teams of that caliber this season, but it'll take the team's very best match to do it again, and it could come down to how well the team adjusts during that match.

Steamboat has looked razor sharp the last three weeks and looked that way again last weekend early against Glenwood Springs. The Demons adjusted after losing the first set, however, and the Sailors were slow to adjust with them, eventually losing the match in four sets.

Steamboat may come out hot, but Eagle Valley's good enough to counter, and when it does, the Sailors have to adjust themselves if they're to extend the season beyond this weekend.

Steamboat football

7 p.m. Friday Steamboat (2-6) vs. Coal Ridge (4-4)

The Sailors caught a break last week when Glenwood Springs was forced to forfeit all of its games to that point of the season, padding Steamboat's record by one win. The team will have a shot to add another real win Friday as it plays in its season finale at home against Coal Ridge.

Steamboat beat the Titans last year for the Sailors’ only win of the season, though Coal Ridge, with a new coaching staff, has taken a step this season and will be playing to finish the year with a winning record. The team has been led by senior running back Jacx Powers, who's racked up 1,400 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns this season.

For Steamboat to make it two-in-a-row over the Titans, it'll take a big effort and piecing together bits of progress that have been evident in recent weeks.

The Sailors have moved the ball at times, both rushing and passing. And, they've gotten some defensive stops. If they can do it all on the same night, stuffing an offense on third down, then turning one good play into a good drive and into points, they can absolutely be competitive. Despite a string of dreary losses, some athletes have emerged. Coming together for a win would be a huge step toward a stronger run next season.

Hayden, Soroco volleyball

Friday and Saturday Hayden (6-13) and Soroco (7-13) at district tournament at Grand Valley High School

It's win-and-advance season for the Hayden and Soroco volleyball teams, and that's what both teams did with flying colors Tuesday night.

Playing in the pigtail games of the district tournament, both teams won and now they'll play this weekend in the main show at Grand Valley High School.

Hayden rocked Caprock Academy in three sets, 25-7, 25-21, 25-22.

Soroco, meanwhile, did the same to Vail Christian, winning 25-16, 25-23, 25-21.

The wins secured each team's spot in the final nine of the district, and they'll each play Friday in a three-team round robin. The winner from each of three pools will advance to a championship three-team round robin Saturday.

Hayden will square off against Rangely and Hotchkiss starting at 9:30 a.m. Soroco will go against Meeker and West Grand starting at 2 p.m. Vail Mountain, Plateau Valley and Paonia make up the third three-team pod.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9.