Vote for your Best of the Boat favorites | SteamboatToday.com

Steamboat Living magazine, along with the Steamboat Pilot & Today, has launched its annual Best of the Boat survey, giving locals and visitors a chance to vote on their favorite things about living, working, playing and eating in Steamboat Springs.

With six categories, including shopping, dining, food specialties, home and garden, business and community and professionals, this year’s Best of the Boat survey opens for voting Tuesday, Aug. 1 and runs through Friday, Aug. 18.

A perennially popular contest, last year’s survey attracted a record 98,331 votes from 4,811 individual voters. Some of the categories that received the most votes were liquor store, burrito, spa, consignment shop, pet store, men's clothing store, breakfast spot, floral shop and bank.

The 2016 contest also included a "lighter side" with survey takers weighing in on best mustache, most eligible bachelor, best powder clause and best Steamboat dog. That category returns this year with people getting a chance to vote on best cowboy, best cruiser bike, best dancer, most infamous local and best place to propose, among others.

Voting is easy. Visit bestoftheboat.com to make your voice heard. Answers are saved as soon as a vote is cast, so voters can come back later to finish the entire survey if they don't have time to complete it all at once. Voters can also skip a question if they don’t have a favorite in a certain category.

This year's group of winners will be honored during the annual Best of the Boat celebration, which will be held the evening of Oct. 26 at the Steamboat Grand.

Recommended Stories For You