Visitation may be slowing in Colorado resort towns, but spending is soaring

Visitation to Colorado's high country might be plateauing, but those visitors are unquestionably spending more.

Sales-tax collections in Colorado resort towns notched another record this summer, marking five consecutive years of steadily increasing summer spending in high-country destinations such as Aspen, Vail, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Telluride, Winter Park and Steamboat Springs. Since climbing out of the recession in 2013, taxable summertime spending in those communities has soared anywhere from 26 percent to 59 percent.

As the snow begins to pile up on the high peaks and Arapahoe Basin and Loveland kick off the 2017-18 ski season, resort communities are hoping for a repeat of the previous season, when visitation was strong and, like summer, spending was spectacular.

Read the rest at denverpost.com/2017/10/21/colorado-resort-towns-spending.