Vehicle runs over woman’s foot: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

5:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a woman who claims a vehicle ran over her foot near the Walton Village condos. The woman called back and apologized for calling, saying she didn't need medical attention.

11:39 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a gas station in Curve Plaza. A clerk at the station confronted someone for taking excessive amounts of coffee creamer. Police were called after an argument ensued.

1:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who thought their credit card information may have been compromised and used illegally from a skimming device found at the gas pumps at the Western Convenience gas station in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

7:34 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an assault in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.

7:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of bears getting into a trash can in the 2100 block of Clubhouse Drive.

10:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person stumbling near Whistler Park. Police were unable to find the person.