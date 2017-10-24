Unusual text messages: The Record for Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

12:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear getting into trash in the 2500 block of Après Ski Way.

10:23 a.m. Officers were called to a report of camper trailer brake lines that had been tampered with in the 1100 block of Saratoga Avenue.

3:13 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious man outside a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. He was gone when officers arrived.

3:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 2900 block of Columbine Drive who received suspicious text messages.

5:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person sleeping in a car in a parking garage at the ski area.

5:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who had a backpack and cellphone stolen in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

5:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of gas siphoned from a snowmobile in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:48 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 300 block of Third Street.

10:24 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in a car in the 300 block of Cherry Drive. Police arrived, and the bear was no longer in the car, but the bear was trying to open another car door. Police shot the bear with bean bags.

11:09 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive.