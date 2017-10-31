Unsettled weather in store for the weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The weather pattern has shifted, and it is beginning to feel a little bit more like winter in the Yampa Valley.

Steamboat Springs meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com, said temperatures will return to normal Wednesday before another cool front passes through the area Thursday.

For the rest of the week, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction is calling for low temperatures around freezing and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Weissbluth is calling for mostly dry conditions until Saturday, when the Steamboat area is forecast to see the souther part of a storm.

The storm will have more of an impact in the Steamboat area later in the weekend or early next week.

"It is no surprise there is uncertainty regarding the evolution of this storm, but right now some low elevation rain showers and high elevation snow showers are expected around Saturday afternoon before they end ahead of the cool front associated with the northern part of the storm," Weissbluth said. "This front is expected later Sunday afternoon or evening with showers, though at this point it may or may not be cold enough for snow in the Yampa Valley."

Rain or snow is expected for the region Monday and Tuesday.

