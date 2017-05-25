Trio of Steamboat soccer players earn all-league honors | SteamboatToday.com

The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team had three athletes earn all-league honors.

Sophomore Lucy Wilson, a fixture on the team's defense, led the pack earning the all-league Western Slope designation.

Leah Rowse and Keelan Vargas each earned Western Slope honorable mention honors. Rowse, a senior, racked up 77 saves in goal this season. Vargas, a junior, was second on the team in scoring with three goals. She also had three assists.