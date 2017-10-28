Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Oct. 20 to 26, 2017
October 28, 2017
1.New Steamboat Emergency Center scheduled to open mid-November, 4,018 pageviews
2. Hayden man injured in crash in critical condition, 3,123 pageviews
3. Steamboat Ski Area investigating mountain coaster incident, 2,853 pageviews
4. Jail Report for Oct. 15 to 21, 2017, 2,246 pageviews
5. Homeless chef suspected of dealing heroin in Routt County, 2,073 pageviews
6. New single-family homes 22 miles west of Steamboat signal evolving housing market, 2,010 pageviews
7. David Ihde: Trump is helping Americans, not hurting them, 1,620 pageviews
8. Steamboat city manager’s offer to let Ride the Rockies cyclists camp at Howelsen gets tepid reaction from council, 1,378 pageviews
9. Real estate transactions: October 13 to 19, 2017, 1,230 pageviews
10. Dreamin’ Downtown: After a lawsuit blocked a big development project, what’s next for the city’s urban corridor, 1,223 pageviews
