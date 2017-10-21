Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Oct. 13 to 19, 2017
October 21, 2017
1. Families, police searching for runaway teens from Steamboat, 6,999 pageviews
2. Credit card skimmers found at Steamboat gas station, 2,889 pageviews
3. Steamboat Springs teens missing since Monday found safe, 2,885 pageviews
4. Top 10 ways to know you’re a Steamboat Springs local, 2,829 pageviews
5. Lawsuit claims former Steamboat Springs city councilman owes former ranch owners $2.3 million for unpaid loan, 2,676 pageviews
Lawsuit claims former Steamboat Springs City Councilman owes former ranch owners $2.3M for unpaid loan
6. Bear targeting cars in Steamboat neighborhood, 2,436 pageviews
7. Man suspected of committing wildlife crimes in Routt County, 2,191 pageviews
8. Homeless chef suspected of dealing heroin in Routt County, 2,191 pageviews
9. Teen remains in critical condition after falling from fourth floor balcony at Aspen’s Hotel Colorado, 1,782 pageviews
Steamboat woman remains in critical condition after bike crash
10. Police investigating report of credit card skimming devices at gas station: The Record for Thursday Oct. 12, 2017, 1,637 pageviews
Police investigating report of credit card skimming devices at gas station: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017