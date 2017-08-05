Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week of July 28 to Aug. 3, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week of July 28 to Aug. 3, 2017
August 5, 2017
1. Sale of Steamboat Ski Area final, new owners will launch new brand, name for 12-resort company, 12,338 pageviews
2. Autopsy reveals Steamboat cyclist's cause of death, 8,555 pageviews
3. Best of the Boat, 5,809 pageviews
4. Best of the Boat 2017, 5,730 pageviews
5. Steamboat cyclist dies after being found in ditch, 3,398 pageviews
6. Legion of friends sends Jay Mogil off to the 'other side' in style, 3,292 pageviews
7. Routt County Treasurer's Office under scrutiny after error results in millions worth of late payments to schools, other
tax recipients, 3,117 pageviews
8. Funnel cloud sighting in Yampa Valley catches some by surprise, 2,909 pageviews
9. Deb Babcock: Steamboat council should look at tourism impacts, 2,903 pageviews
10. Body of man who fatally jumped from cliffs at Green Mountain Reservoir recovered, 2,133 pageviews
