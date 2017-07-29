 Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week of July 21 to 27, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Back to: News

Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week of July 21 to 27, 2017

Courtesy Photo

Top 10

1.Eagle bar will close earlier, beef up security in wake of Monday attack on bartender, 5,723 pageviews

Eagle bar will close earlier, beef up security in wake of Monday attack on bartender

2. Moose visits South Park's Trey Parker and family at Steamboat home (video), 4,184 pageviews

Moose visits South Park’s Trey Parker and family at Steamboat home (video)

3. Hayden pastor seriously injured in car accident near Craig, 3,144 pageviews

Hayden pastor seriously injured in car accident near Craig

4. Craig couple arrested on suspicion of stealing expensive mountain bikes from Steamboat, 3,081 pageviews

Craig couple arrested on suspicion of stealing expensive mountain bikes from Steamboat

5. Man faces attempted murder charge after beating Eagle bartender early Monday, 2,876 pageviews

Man faces attempted murder charge after beating Eagle bartender early Monday

6. Steamboat cyclist dies after being found in ditch, 2,487 pageviews

Steamboat cyclist dies after being found in ditch

7. Steamboat Ski Area unveils new ski season flights from Austin, Kansas City, 2,374 pageviews

Steamboat Ski Area unveils new ski season flights from Austin, Kansas City

8. 14er for sale: Buy Culebra Peak near Colorado's southern border for $105 million, 2,325 pageviews

14er for sale: Buy Culebra Peak near Colorado’s southern border for $105 million

9. Routt County plans legal action to make derelict home disappear from Whitecotton, 2,097 pageviews

Routt County plans legal action to make derelict home disappear from Whitecotton

10. Jail Report for July 15 to July 21, 2017, 1,917 pageviews

Jail Report for July 15 to July 21, 2017