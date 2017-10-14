 Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week: Oct. 6 through 12, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week: Oct. 6 through 12, 2017

Steamboat Today

1. Steamboat triathlete dies from rattlesnake bite, 22,084 pageviews

2. Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, takes his life after girlfriend dies in avalanche, 7,931 pageviews

3. Coroner releases name of man found dead near Steamboat park, 7,928 pageviews

4. As baby boomers leave ski slopes, millennials are failing to fill in the gaps, 4,320 pageviews

5. Man dies following shooting at Bear Valley Inn in Craig, 2,230 pageviews

6. Family, friends remember ‘Spirit Man Dan,’ 2,018 pageviews

7. VIDEO: Steamboat firefighters come to the rescue of 4-year-old boy stuck on playground, 2,008 pageviews

8. 48-year-old man shot Wednesday night in Craig, woman arrested, 1,991 pageviews

9. 86-unit housing development near Casey’s Pond doesn’t earn approval from Steamboat City Council, 1,832 pageivews

10. North Routt County residents frustrated by decline of Verizon cell service, 1,775 pageviews

