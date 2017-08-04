Tim Selby: Improving Oak Street | SteamboatToday.com

As someone who has spent the last 24 years on Oak Street, I have been very pleased to see all the improvements that have been made recently. The ability to walk safely and conveniently down the new sidewalks really adds to the nature of the street.

We would like to thank Mountain Architecture Design Group and HLCC Construction for their great work helping us to add a new addition that will serve the people of Steamboat Springs.

It is our pleasure to be a part of a vibrant downtown community that is enhanced by the churches, restaurants, businesses and residents of Oak Street.

Tim Selby

Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church