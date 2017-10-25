Thefts and suspicious vehicle reports: The Record for Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017

Tuesday, Oct. 24

3:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

10:09 a.m. North Routt Fire District and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of someone having trouble breathing at Routt County Roads 54 and 129.

10:50 a.m. Officers were called to a report of something stolen from the 300 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

11:01 a.m. Officers were called to a report of something that was stolen from someone in the Walmart parking lot.

3:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit and run in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

6:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of an illegal burn at Elk View Court and Elk View Drive.

7:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of something that was stolen from the 900 block of Stone Lane.

7:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Stock Bridge Transit Center.

8:02 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Stock Bridge Transit Center.

11:14 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 2500 block of Apres Ski Way.