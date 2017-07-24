Steamboat officers respond to shoplifting report: The Record for Sunday, July 23, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

1:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a complaint about loud noises on West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

9:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of someone trespassing at a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

10:19 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment occurring in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

12:43 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

4:35 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 800 block of Majestic Circle.

5:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person at Eighth and Oak streets.

6:14 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a car crash at Fifth and Oak streets.

8:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person shoplifting at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.