Steamboat officers respond to shoplifting report: The Record for Sunday, July 23, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Steamboat officers respond to shoplifting report: The Record for Sunday, July 23, 2017
July 24, 2017
1:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a complaint about loud noises on West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.
9:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of someone trespassing at a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.
10:19 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment occurring in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
12:43 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
4:35 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 800 block of Majestic Circle.
5:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person at Eighth and Oak streets.
6:14 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a car crash at Fifth and Oak streets.
8:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person shoplifting at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.