Swept Saturday, Soroco volleyball eyes rival

OAK CREEK — Saturday was not the best example, at least not in the eyes of Soroco girls volleyball coach Jeannie Jo Logan.

The Rams lost to visiting DeBeque in three sets, falling 29-27, 25-19, 25-14. It was not, Logan said, the best her team can play.

"They played really flat. They can play better than that," Logan said. "My girls are way better than what their record is."

The loss drops Soroco High School to 4-12 on the season, and the Rams have a big one coming up at 6 p.m. Thursday, as they play host to cross-county rival Hayden.

The two teams already met once this year, in the first week of the season in a tournament, and played a match about as close as possible. Playing best of three, Hayden took the first one, barely, 26-24. Soroco took a tight second match, 25-20, and Hayden got the win by squeezing out the third, 15-13.

What's it mean for Thursday? Not a lot, Logan said.

"That was so long ago," she said. "We've grown a lot. They've grown a lot."

She'll be looking for a better performance than the team turned in Saturday against DeBeque. It was a match the Rams had hoped to compete in, and in the first set it looked like things could get really interesting.

Soroco trailed 19-11, but rallied all the way back to tie things at 20. The Rams couldn't quite get the edge they'd have needed to pull off the win, falling eventually, 29-27.

The next two sets weren't as sharp for Soroco.

"They were slow and sluggish on their communication and they know as a team, that keeps them moving and keeps them in it," Logan said.

