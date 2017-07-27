Suspicious people selling meat: The Record for Wednesday, July 26, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

12:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of people being loud in the 1500 block of Flattop Circle. They were asked to quiet down.

2:47 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud music in the 3300 block of Après Ski Way. They were asked to be quiet.

4:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 500 block of Seventh Street.

7:38 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 300 block of South Shelton Lane.

9:01 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a crash on Routt County Road 14.

9:23 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a missing person at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. A woman's husband did not return from fishing. He soon returned.

10:03 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to help a man who fell off a horse near mile marker one on Routt County Road 33.

2:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. A woman was having trouble with her credit card. Three nights went through on the card, but the last two nights did not. She was asked to leave the hotel.

4:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of suspicious people selling meat in the 200 block of Caribou Lane. Police could not find them.

7:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a homeowner who said someone was skateboarding on the private driveway. About two hours later, someone rang the homeowner's doorbell and ran away.