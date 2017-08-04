Suspicious man missed the bus: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017

2:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a man sleeping outside in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Police said the man missed a Greyhound Bus heading to Vernal, Utah.

2:39 p.m. Officers were called to help security guards at Yampa Valley Medical Center deal with an uncooperative subject.

8:17 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft of some inner tire rims from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

11:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Meadows Parking Lot. Police found people sleeping in the vehicle.

1:57 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help someone who had fallen in the 1500 block of Natches Road.