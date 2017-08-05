Police investigate trespassing report: The Record for Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017

12:11 a.m. Officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department were dispatched to a report of a bear on the Yampa River Core Trail.

12:26 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a bear on Anglers Drive.

12:33 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

12:46 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a fight at a restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:55 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a theft report at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

8:04 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of trespassing at a business in the 1900 block of Curve Plaza.

2:05 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.

2:16 p.m. Steamboat officers and deputies from Routt County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of harassment in teh 40000 block of Steamboat Drive.

2:46 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at the BS Mustang Run.

4:16 p.m. Firefighters with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 39000 block of Amethyst Drive.

5:41 p.m. Firefighters with the West Routt Fire Protection District were dispatched to a wildland fire on Routt County Road 52A.

5:48 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were dispatched to help a person having a seizure in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.

8:17 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to a report of trespassing in the 31000 block of Pawnee Trail in Oak Creek.