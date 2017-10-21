Suspicious car break in: The Record for Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

The Record for Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

10:48 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a family in town found living out of a tent, pushing around a grocery cart with their five dogs attached near a preschool on the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive. Officers asked the family to leave, took a report and told them they would be issued a citation for camping within city limits if caught again.

12:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a driver who saw a suspicious male looking at an abandoned bike left leaning on a fence in the 800 block of Yampa Street. When the officers arrived, they could not locate the suspicious male.

4:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of theft in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle from a male who moved to town left his long board leaning on the side of his apartment to find it gone the next day along with his cellphone which he left on the charger inside the apartment. Officers couldn't find the missing items and took a report.

4:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who thought someone broke into her car because she found all of the car doors open and significant interior damage in the 500 block of Steamboat Boulevard. Nothing was stolen and her dogs didn't park, however the officer saw paw prints in the vehicle and believes it was a bear.