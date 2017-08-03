‘SUPSquatch’ competition one of many events slated for Saturday’s inaugural Pearl Lake Festival | SteamboatToday.com

Cost: Must have valid parks pass to enter into the park (cash preferred)

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5

Venture out to Pearl Lake this weekend for a different kind of water-sport scene.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5, the inaugural Pearl Lake Festival will take place near the base of Hahn's Peak at Pearl Lake.

"Everyone knows about Steamboat Lake, but not many people are aware of Pearl Lake and what it has to offer," said Julie Arington, park manager.

The marathon of water-sport events include kayak and paddleboard races, free paddleboard yoga from Rakta Hot Yoga and Genetic Synergy, fishing demonstrations from Yampa Valley Anglers and a SUPSquatch jousting competition. There will also be food vendors and beer from Mountain Tap Brewery.

"It gives people a chance to get away from the boat traffic at other areas for somewhere that is more scenic and has less wind," said Danny Trebbenkamp, owner of Steamboat Paddleboard Adventures, which will bring a wide variety of paddleboards to rent from HALA, Glide, C4, Boardworks, PAU, Starboard and handmade paddles by Grass Sticks.

Registration is $5 for one, $10 for two or $15 to participate in three or more events. A portion of all proceeds goes to fund operations and upgrades at Pearl Lake State Park.

Recommended Stories For You

To reach Audrey Dwyer, call 970-871-4229, email adwyer@ExploreSteamboat.com or follow her on Twitter @Audrey_Dwyer1.