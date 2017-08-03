Super Fun Steamboat Show presents premiere of “Modern Day Game of Thrones” | SteamboatToday.com

The Super Fun Steamboat Show is back Friday premiering the “Modern Day Game of Thrones,” the newest skit in the troupe’s arsenal.

After taking off the month of July, the cast and crew will be back at 8 p.m. on the stage of the Chief Theater.

Witty comebacks and satirical innuendoes are imperative components of the variety show that features sketch comedy, music, singing, dancing, improv and more.

A few of the highlights for this month's show include the opening skit featuring a Game of Thrones-inspired take on modern politics. Instead of fighting with swords, Super Fun Steamboat Show’s creator-writer-producer-actor Todd Danielson said actors will be fighting with social media, primarily in the form of tweets.

Other acts include a hip-hop performance from Steamboat Dance Theatre dancers and Jasmir belly dancers, the return of the Chief Players Improv Troupe who will do a skit in memory of the late Jay Mogill and a skit from "A Western Melodrama: The Secret of Yonder Mountain" series. The group will also present "Todd Talks" with "Yoga Sally.”

"There's a lot of creativity and effort that goes into each of these shows," Danielson said. "The people in this are like a little family, and a big component to the show is us having a good time.”

The free, donation-based August production of the Super Fun Steamboat Show will continue the theme of donating admission fees to local charities.

Proceeds from Friday’s show will go toward funding the locally produced film "Ruined Wings," which is about the opioid epidemic.

