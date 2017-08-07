Sunlight subdivision offers relief for Steamboat’s tight building lot supply | SteamboatToday.com

Among households that have been hoping to build a custom home within the city limits of Steamboat Springs, it's no surprise that building lots have become very scarce in the last five years, and a number of the remaining potential lots in Steamboat represent a challenging build.

However, with the first release of 24 lots in the new Sunlight neighborhood, in a flat meadow on top of a hill one mile west of downtown, there are new single-family lots at prices ranging from $169,000 to $225,000. The lots range in size from .14 to .32 acres, suggesting the possibility of building a new family home for between $500,000 and $600,000.

"We've been thinking about this for a very long time," Sunlight listing broker and partner Nick Metzler of Colorado Group Realty said.

A search of lots currently for sale in the city limits of Steamboat turned up 25, and all but six were in Sunlight.

Ultimately, there will be 92 single-family home lots on the 54-acre parcel.

As of Aug. 4, seven lots are under contract including two spec homes being planned by builders and five more tied up by existing residents of Steamboat, according to Metzler.

Qualities of Sunlight

Streets, which will be plowed of snow by the city of Steamboat Springs, have pan gutters and parking strips that will be planted with trees.

The development has two miles of sidewalks that will be plowed by a metro district that will impose a small margin of property tax on owners. Sunlight owners will have access to soft-surface trails and an off-leash dog park.

The neighborhood will be surrounded by a wildlife fence to keep elk and deer from disrupting the landscaping.

New homes will undergo a light design review. Metzler said the developers want to ensure the homes have architectural elements to create curb appeal, and they will help homebuilders acheive that goal.

One of the neighborhoods within Sunlight will offer homes with rear-loaded garages off an alleyway, much like homes in Old Town Steamboat.

As the Yampa Valley made a delayed exit from the recession of 2008-09, the developers returned to the city planning process in 2010 with their plans for the 44-acre parcel bounded on the north by the sagebrush-covered hills of the 800-acre Atwood property on the north and the existing Pioneer Village and Copper Mountain Estates to the east. Current vehicular access is via Indian Trails, the private road that accesses the existing subdivisons. Ultimately, another access will be a new road, which is currently roughed out, on the west side of the subdivision across U.S Highway 40 from Curve Court.

The developers are also bearing the cost of moving the current stoplight at the entrance to the Steamboat Springs Community Center, a little to the east, to line up with Indian Trails, as required by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Metzler said.

Joining in the partnership with Metzler, are Todd Pedersen, who has a background in banking and finance here; Matt Tredway, a retired middle school teacher with construction experience; Realtor and another former school teacher, Bert Svendsen; Ed MacArthur, principle with Native Excavating; and veteran building contractor Tom Fox.

Fox emphasizes that his business is not connected to the subdivison parntership.

Metzler and Svendsen are both enthused about how secluded the subdivision feels even though it's so close to downtown.

"It truly is a secluded place," Svendsen said. "You can't believe how secluded it is," with unobstructed views of Emerald Mountain and Storm Peak.

"There are people who were born and raised in Steamboat who have never been on this site," Metzler said. "They're pleasantly surprised by the view in every direction."