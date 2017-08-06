Stolen cat: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017

12:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 1900 block of Cimarron Circle.

12:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious man loitering at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. The man had already been warned for trespassing, and he was arrested.

7:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a transient man bothering people at the farmer's market.

8:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a woman who seriously injured while road biking in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The woman hit a traffic barrel.

10:39 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who thought they saw an altercation between a cyclist and a driver in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.

11:15 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 3000 block of Après Ski Way. It was a family disturbance. Officers were later called to the same address because someone was opening and closing the garage door. Everything was fine.

1:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a cellphone stolen in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:30 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment at a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street. A woman said staff was not letting her dog in the restaurant.

3:21 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 300 block of Vista Verde Drive.

3:55 p.m. Yampa and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 21700 block of Third Avenue.

5:19 p.m. West Routt firefighters were called to help with a rollover crash near mile marker 104 on U.S. Highway 40.

5:24 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a crash near mile marker 151 on U.S. 40.

5:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a sandwich stolen from a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

6:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone wrapping fishing line around an electrical box in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. Everything was fine.

8:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a cat stolen in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. The cat was found, and it was a civil dispute.

11:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person's drunken brother who had been missing for 45 minutes from a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street. The brother later called 911 asking for a ride.