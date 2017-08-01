Steamboat’s Bob Milne named COO of Vacasa | SteamboatToday.com

Steamboat Springs-based vacation rental veteran Bob Milne has accepted a new executive position that promises to build the balance in his frequent flyer account.

Vacasa, the fast-growing, technology-driven company based in Portland, Oregon, that provides full services to owners of vacation rental homes, has announced the appointment of Milne as its chief operations officer.

Milne founded, then sold, The Resort Company in Steamboat to Wyndham Worldwide and subsequently moved to New Jersey to become president of Wyndham Vacation Rentals North America, before returning to Steamboat. In his new position, he will continue be based in Steamboat but report directly to Vacasa founder and CEO Eric Breon at company headquarters.

Milne, who coincidentally chairs the board of the Local Marketing District that oversees ski season airline flights in Steamboat, will make frequent flights to Portland as well as to Vacasa's markets. The company manages more than 5,200 vacation rentals in the U.S. and has expanded operations to 15 countries. Domestically, Vacasa reports it is second in size only to Wyndham.

Milne told Steamboat Today Aug. 1 that Vacasa has excelled at accurately portraying rental vacation homes on its website.

"That's important," he said. "That's one of the things, with my experience, I can help with – making sure that the website, photographs and descriptions are all in line."

His new boss is counting on Milne to push the use of technology in growing Vacasa's inventory of private vacation homes.

"At Vacasa, we've focused on leveraging technology to improve the vacation rental management experience for our homeowners, guests and employees," Breon said in a news release. "That strategy has allowed for tremendous growth and continual optimization. As we look to continue to enhance the operational side of our business, we're honored to bring on Bob Milne, a well-respected and knowledgeable industry veteran, in the vacation rental space as our COO."

Milne confirmed he intends to continue his role with the Local Marketing District even when that means he has to call-in for board meetings.

A search of Vacasa's website indicates it manages 290 vacation rentals in Colorado, with a concentration in Summit County, and 21 homes and condos in Steamboat.

