Steamboat track hauls in 4 medals Sunday | SteamboatToday.com

If Saturday brought a big surprise for the Steamboat Springs High School track team, Sunday brought big success.

The team was shocked Saturday when the girls 3,200-meter relay team placed seventh, earning a state medal. The squad made its trip to Lakewood for the Class 3A state track meet a full-on medal haul on Sunday, pulling in four more medals.

Freshman distance runner Maggi Congdon was responsible for two of those, scoring big in the 800 and the 1,600. Distance-teammate Winter Boese grabbed a medal in the 1,600 and Eric Casey fought his way to one in the boys pole vault.

Congdon was at her best in a gritty 1,600 that was controlled from the start by a trio of Peak to Peak Charter School athletes.

Congdon, and Rifle junior Sarah Wagler, hung with them step for step for most of the first three laps, however.

The pack finally broke up on the third lap, but Congdon continued to hang tough and secure a fourth-place finish. Peak to Peak's Anna Shults won the event in 5 minutes, 0.71 seconds. Congdon was in at 5:10.07.

"I saw their times and knew they were pretty close to mine," Congdon said. "I knew if I could hang with them, at least for two laps, I could get a PR."

She did that, and more.

Boese wasn't far behind. She slipped into a pack early, then hung there late, securing her first individual state medal.

She couldn't help but laugh at the fact that it was seventh. She was seventh in the fall in the Class 3A state cross country meet. The 3,200 relay was seventh Saturday night, and she was seventh again in the 1,600.

She wasn't complaining, however.

"I was just happy I PRed and placed," Boese said. "That was my goal."

Congdon was solid earlier in the day, as well, running to fifth place in the 800. She finished in 2:18.33. Salida's Taryn Ceglowski won the event with a 3A meet-record time of 2:09.19. Boese was 13th in that race.

"It's pretty awesome for our team," Congdon said of the team's five medals. "We had so few people go to state, but we had such big accomplishments. That's pretty cool."

Steamboat scored points on the boys side from Casey, who vaulted to fifth place in the pole vault.

He wasn't ever quite sharp, missing once on the first two heights of the event. He was consistent, however, clearing each of those on his second try, then clearing the third height, 11 feet, 10 inches, on his first shot.

He couldn't get over 12-4, but was already in line to have turned his first trip to the state track meet into his first state track meet medal.

"It means a lot," Casey said. "I'm only a sophomore and I'm hoping to get to the top. It was fun this year and that's all I can ask for."

Steamboat also had jumper Dawson Lindquist in action Sunday. He cleared the first height in the boys 3A high jump, but missed after that, placing 15th.

