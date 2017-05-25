Steamboat Today’s top weekend events for May 26 to 29 | SteamboatToday.com

— Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs? We’ve got you covered with this weekend’s top 10 events.

FRIDAY

Breaking Boxes Closing Party

6:30 to 8 p.m. | Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave.

Young Bloods Collective will host a closing event for the Breaking Boxes featured artists, with a Q&A session and the announcement of Best of Show winners.

Kevin Galloway

7 to 10 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Uncle Lucius’ front man is back in town for an unforgettable solo acoustic show.

Wise 100 Doors

10 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Known as the "one-man reggae band," Wise writes and composes his own music in addition to playing a vast mix of covers. He is back and better than ever from LA.

SATURDAY

Bike Swap

8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon | Howelsen Hill, 845 Howelsen Pkwy.

It’s time to start thinking about cleaning out your garage or upgrading to a different ride. Come down to the Bike Swap to sell your old bike or find a gently used one to ride this summer.

Guided Bird Walk

7:45 to 10 a.m. | Nature Conservancy's Carpenter Ranch, 13250 U.S. Highway 40, Hayden

Join a two-hour guided bird walk on the Yampa River Preserve led by resident birding expert Nancy Merrill. Enjoy an easy walk along the river through a protected nature preserve, home to over 150 nesting and migrating birds. Meet at the parking lot on U.S. Highway 40, about a mile upstream from the Carpenter Ranch on the southwest side of the Yampa River. Bring binoculars and wear sturdy shoes and weather appropriate clothing. Contact Information: bblakeslee@tnc.org or 970.846-9102

Gluten-Free Tasting Expo and Health Fair

Noon to 2 p.m. | Natural Grocers, 355 Lincoln Ave.

Join us and explore new options for eating gluten free at this tasting fair, where we will have delicious samples.

Exploration Station: Skins and Skulls

2 to 3 p.m.| Yampa River State Park, 6185 W. U.S. Highway 40

Stop by and test your observation and guessing skills at the park’s exploration station. Participants will be allowed to try to guess the identity of our mystery animals using clues provided from the animals skulls and skins (a few extra hints may be provided as well).

SUNDAY

Yoga in the Taproom

11 a.m. to noon | Storm Peak Brewing Co., 185 Elk River Plaza

Don’t miss the first yoga class at Storm Peak Brewing’s new location. The class will be led by local teacher Sal, who is a registered yoga teacher with 200 hours of training. This is an all-levels flow class. Arrive early and bring your own mat. Price includes hour-long class and beer afterwards.

Fine Art Silent Auction

4 to 7 p.m. | Butcherknife Brewing Company, 2875 Elk River Road

As a benefit for the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs International Exchange Student Program, enjoy live music by Wise 100 Doors and a live painting demonstration by local artist Julia Dordoni.