Steamboat staycation: 5 unique Airbnbs within an hour of town | SteamboatToday.com

Want to get away?

We all sometimes crave a weekend away, but driving or flying long distances and finding a place to stay can be daunting.

Lucky for us in Steamboat Springs, there are plenty of unique lodging options within an hour’s drive or less, including many right here within city limits.

So, the next time you want a getaway, consider these five Airbnb finds in close proximity to Steamboat Springs.

1. 1930s restored sheepherder’s wagon



We’ll let the pictures of this unique Airbnb accommodation do most of the talking.



Guests are invited to experience a taste of what life was like in the wild west in this wagon, outfitted with a comfy full-size bed, electricity, lights and heat. Access to a separate bathroom and barbecue is also included. The cabin is located on Routt County Road 33A, between Steamboat Springs and Milner. Offered at $99+ nightly.

History lovers will appreciate this Old Town Steamboat Springs cottage, originally built in 1898. The cozy, two-bedroom home situated along Butcherknife Creek is on the Routt County Register of Historic Places and features original barnwood walls and hardwood floors. Offered at $180+ nightly.

If super spacious accommodations is what you want, this may not be the Airbnb for you. But if privacy and proximity to outdoor adventure is what you had in mind, this small cabin near Stagecoach may be just what you’re looking for. A separate bathroom is available in the main house, and a fire pit is open to use, provided there isn’t a burning ban. Offered at $65+ nightly.



Who knew such a luxurious, modern penthouse was right under our noses in downtown Steamboat Springs?

The spacious condo features a crisp, modern design with lots of bright white decor, and included in the price is access to a Gondola Ski Club locker, reserved parking in the garage and the option to have your groceries stocked for arrival. This Howelsen Place penthouse would be a bit of a splurge for the typically cost-savvy Airbnb user, but the views during a Steamboat fireworks show just might be worth it. Offered at $425+ nightly.

A quick 40-45 minutes from Steamboat Springs, this refurbished log house features a “Garden of Eden” environment for a serene stay. One visitor called the one bedroom home “a really special gem.” But read the fine print before you’re set on having a cozy fire: The woodstove is only for looks these days. Offered at $125+ nightly.