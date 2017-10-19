Steamboat Springs teens missing since Monday found safe

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two Steamboat Springs teens missing since Monday morning were found safe Wednesday night.

Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Rich Brown said the teens were spotted on a bus.

Police contacted them at the Steamboat Springs Transit Center, and their parents came to pick them up.

Fifteen-year-old Noelle Overstreet and her boyfriend, 16-year-old Christian “Chris” McAmis, had been missing since Monday morning, when they left Steamboat Springs High School.

Overstreet’s father, John Overstreet, posted on Facebook Wednesday evening, “All … Noelle and Chris were found tonight in Steamboat! Thanks to everyone for thoughts, prayers and shares. Couldn't have done this without friend and community support.”

On Tuesday, police said they did not believe anything criminal had occurred, and they had no reason to believe the juveniles were in danger.

Related story: Families, police search for runaway teens from Steamboat