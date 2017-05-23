Steamboat Springs briefs: 20 under 40 nominations accepted for summer edition | SteamboatToday.com

Steamboat Living will recognize "20 under 40" in its summer edition, and nominations for this honor are being accepted.

The magazine will feature 20 rising leaders younger than 40 who live and work in the Steamboat Springs area.

Nominees should have achieved professional success and have a track record of contributing to the community and making a real difference in the lives of the people around them. Job experience, professional awards, civic engagement and the ability to meet challenges and overcome obstacles will also be considered when selecting our top young professionals.

To be eligible for consideration, a nominee must be 39 or younger and work and live in Steamboat Springs or Routt County.

A panel of independent judges will review all nominations and select Steamboat Living's "20 under 40" winners.

To nominate your rising star, email Eugene Buchanan at ebuchanan@steamboattoday.com. You can nominate a client, a co-worker, a friend, a boss or even yourself. Nominations will be accepted through June 2.

Oak Creek announces water shutoff due to construction

Due to construction related to water system improvements, a temporary water shutoff will take place in Oak Creek Wednesday.

From 9 to 11 a.m., all water services located north of the railroad tracks, including Moffat Avenue and east of Moffat Avenue, will be shut off. This will effect the Parker Addition, Lincoln and Grant avenues, First through Fourth streets, school building, Main Street east of Moffat Avenue and surrounding areas. The water will be shut off on Myers Street between Lincoln and Grant avenues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oak Creek town officials apologize for the inconvenience and remind residents to run their water for a few minutes to clear cloudiness upon a return of water service.

Routt County United Way to celebrate Day of Caring

Routt County United Way will host its 20th annual Day of Caring Wednesday, in an effort to bring together the community for one day of impact in Routt County.

Each year, hundreds of volunteers help at more than 30 project sites across the county, with tasks ranging from cleaning, repairs, painting and more. This day goes a step further than a standard spring clean- up day, as projects serve the elderly, nonprofits, and those who cannot perform much-needed jobs themselves.

Last year's projects included yard maintenance at The Haven Assisted Living Facility, painting and cleanup at The Boys & Girls Club and helping a senior in Oak Creek with yard work.

This year's event will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at noon, followed by lunch and awards, at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

To sign up to volunteer or request a project, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

The event is sponsored by Mountain Mattress & Furniture, and Ski Town Lions Club will provide lunch.

French Club holds event at Chief Theater

Bud Werner Memorial Library's free foreign film series continues with "Amnesia," an award-winning crime drama by director Barbert Schroeder, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Chief Theater. This drama was an official Cannes Film Festival selection from France and Switzerland.

Before the film, Steamboat's French Club will gather at 6 p.m. in the Chief Theater's Black Box Lounge for conversational French, wine specials and potluck appetizers. All French speakers are welcome. The 93-minute film screens in Russian, German and French with English subtitles. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.