Steamboat soccer falls on Front Range

The Steamboat Springs High School boys soccer team stumbled in a tight game Saturday, falling on the road against Centaurus, 1-0.

Playing in the grand confines of Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, the Warriors got a goal in the first five minutes of the first half, a strike from 25 yards out. The teams played even for the rest of the match, but that first goal was enough.

The loss, in a game that was a break for Steamboat from its league schedule, drops the Sailors to 9-3-1 on season and it snaps what was a four-game winning streak. Steamboat beat Eagle Valley 5-0 on Wednesday.

Now the squad plays Tuesday on the road at Summit.