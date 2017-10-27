 Steamboat Ski Area fires up snow guns as start of 2017-18 ski season nears | SteamboatToday.com

Steamboat Ski Area fires up snow guns as start of 2017-18 ski season nears

Staff report
Teresa Ristow

Steamboat Ski Area fired up the snow guns Thursday night and Friday morning and began making snow in advance of the 2017-18 ski season.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Snowmaking began at Steamboat Ski Area overnight, marking the first sign the 2017-18 ski season is fast approaching.

It's the first sign that ski season is just around the corner in Steamboat. Steamboat's snowmaking crew fired up the guns late Thursday and worked through the night to produce the foundation for the snow base at the resort.

The first gun started making snow at 11 p.m. Thursday. In all, 85 guns cranked out snow through mid-morning Friday.

Steamboat's snowmaking crews will continue to monitor the forecasts and utilize ideal temperatures to make more snow in advance of Opening Day on Nov. 22.

A sight for sore eyes. #SteamboatResort

A post shared by Steamboat Resort (@steamboatresort) on

Recommended Stories For You

Go back to article