Steamboat Ski Area fires up snow guns as start of 2017-18 ski season nears

It's the first sign that ski season is just around the corner in Steamboat. Steamboat's snowmaking crew fired up the guns late Thursday and worked through the night to produce the foundation for the snow base at the resort.

The first gun started making snow at 11 p.m. Thursday. In all, 85 guns cranked out snow through mid-morning Friday.



Steamboat's snowmaking crews will continue to monitor the forecasts and utilize ideal temperatures to make more snow in advance of Opening Day on Nov. 22.