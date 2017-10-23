Steamboat police still searching for marijuana store burglary suspect

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Police Department is still searching for the man who burglarized the Golden Leaf marijuana store Aug. 9.

Commander Annette Dopplick released additional information about the investigation Monday.

She said no marijuana was reported taken from the store, but a safe was missing. She said the safe contained cash as well as miscellaneous paperwork.

Dopplick would not disclose how much cash.

She described the safe as similar to what someone would have in their home and about the size of a filing cabinet.

Police have released images taken from video of a man breaking into the building through a window at 1755 Lincoln Ave. during the early morning hours. The man then grabbed the safe.



"In general, it's good practice not to locate items like that near windows, and it's a good idea to secure them to the floor or something," Dopplick said.

After initial information was released about the burglary, Dopplick said a potential witness reached out to police.

A group of seniors who regularly walk together in the mornings encountered a man on the Yampa River Core Trail.

The man they saw was struggling to carry a heavy object that was thrown over his shoulder. The object was wrapped in white plastic.

"No one felt this was suspicious enough to report it to the police department at the time," Dopplick said.

The seniors also saw police cars outside Golden Leaf, which the seniors thought was unusual.

The investigation into the burglary has been exhaustive. Police even interviewed people who had received medical treatment for cuts thinking the man who broke through the window might have been injured.

Police also interviewed current and past employees.

"So many leads that just went nowhere," Dopplick said.

Police have yet to receive crime lab results from the evidence that was sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Routt County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

People can contact the police department directly at 970-879-1144, or they can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226.

Tips can be sent by text message by texting NABM, followed by the tip, to 274637. A confirmation text will then be sent.

