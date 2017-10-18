Steamboat Police Department bids farewell to veteran officer

What: Send-off party for Sgt. Josh Carrell When: 5 p.m. Thursday Where: Aurum Food & Wine, 811 Yampa St.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After 16 years and a storied career so far, a Steamboat Springs police officer who grew up here is hanging up his belt and moving the family to Montrose.

Sgt. Josh Carrell's last day at the Steamboat Police Department will be Nov. 1 and then he will begin his job at the 7th Judicial District District Attorney's Office as an investigator.

The office covers six counties and works with 26 different law enforcement agencies.

"It's a different opportunity in a different location that will benefit my family," Carrell said. "I appreciate being able to serve the community I grew up in.”

“I get one chance to be a dad,” Carrell said.

Police work is challenging and balancing that with family life can be demanding.

A 1997 Steamboat Springs High School graduate, Carrell will be moving with his wife, Charissa, and their three children, ages 11, 6 and four months.

"I didn't ever think I'd leave Steamboat — that’s for sure," Carrell said. "Who knows what God has planned for our family."

Carrell got into police work because he felt it was important to keep his hometown safe.

He worked six years as a patrol officer, four years as a school resource officer and four years as a detective. In March 2016, he was promoted to sergeant.

High profile cases he has worked while a member of the Steamboat Springs Police Department included a mother who murdered her 1-year-old daughter in 2007 and the death of a 3-year-old boy, who had been left at home alone for several days by his mother in 2014.

Over the years, he has been active in the community.

He coached soccer at the high school and has been a longtime board member for Grand Futures Prevention Coalition.

"I'm gonna miss him," said fellow sergeant Rich Brown. "It's very hard to lose someone of his caliber with all those connections in the community."

Chief Cory Christensen said Carrell will be missed by the community and the police department.

"In his 16 years, he has served this community in many different roles, and all of them have added value to our safety and our commitment to the Steamboat Springs community," Christensen said. "Personally, I will miss Josh's positive attitude, sense of humor and insight. We support his future efforts but are sorry to see him leave."

The police department is hosting a send-off party for Carrell at 5 p.m. Thursday at Aurum Food & Wine, 811 Yampa St.

The public is welcome to attend.

