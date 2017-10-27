Steamboat musician division finalist in flute competition

Arianna Tullis, a Steamboat Springs native, will travel to University of Iowa, Iowa City, in January to compete as a division finalist in the Music Teachers National Association Junior Woodwind Competition.

Arianna, an eighth grader at Steamboat Springs Middle School and the daughter of Luke and Kristi Tullis, earned this opportunity after winning the Colorado division of the MTNA Woodwind Junior Competition. She has been studying flute for five years and is currently a student of Mary Beth Norris and Christel Huston, accompanist.

Arianna has taken first place in her age division at the Colorado Flute Association K-12 competition for the past two years running.

The MTNA Woodwind Junior Competition will take place on Jan. 13, 2018, during the MTNA West Central Conference. The winner of this competition will compete in the National Finals during the MTNA National Conference in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in March.

The Music Teachers National Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of 20,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers.