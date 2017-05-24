Steamboat musician and life coach Todd Musselman to headline Chief Theater Thursday | SteamboatToday.com

Day to day, moment to moment, choices are made.

It could be as simple as choosing to brush your teeth in the morning to something more complex, like moving to a new town or a career change.

Steamboat Springs musician and life coach Todd Musselman explores these choices or one fundamental choice he calls the "vital choice" — a determining factor to quality of life.

"Who we are inside of our lives is based on decisions we make," Musselman said. "In my experiences how you do one thing is how you do everything — how you show up at work, how you are showing up at home, being present."

Though he isn’t revealing what that vital choice is, Musselman's concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Chief Theater will explore the topic through music, stories, humor and a big dose of inspiration.

"Todd has this way of really getting people to reflect on things that matter to them in a way that is entertaining, inspiring and memorable to make you want to put what you've learned into practice immediately," said Jay O'Hare, who first saw Musselman at his "Coming Home" concert in 2013.

Many times, Musselman said, it seems that there is always something bigger to achieve.

"People are always talking about that work-life balance," Musselman said. "I like to use the word harmony in this case. But there are so many people who don't have the life they want because they are living to some expectation that limits them."

These are just some of the themes that Musselman will discuss throughout his interactive concert.

"If I can affect one person to make a different choice in his or her life, it will be a success," he said.