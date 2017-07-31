Steamboat Living: Steamboat Scuttlebutt | SteamboatToday.com

Lightning strike shocker

Dalton Romick and his family got a shocking surprise on Sunday, May 7 when their 2013 Chevy 3500 truck was struck by lightning while heading south on U.S. Highway 40 in front of the Steamboat Springs Holiday Inn. "It was raining a little and then a quick little storm cell blew through," Romick says. "It felt like we got hit by a big tank round. It hit our antenna, and we saw a big arc flash on our windshield."

With his fiancé Catie in the passenger seat and 3-year-old son Brent in back, Romick instantly lost all power and coasted to the side of the road. "Luckily, the air bags didn't go off," says Romick, adding he's seen a lot of lightning working oil fields in west Texas, but nothing like this. "But it smoked the truck. It fried the entire electrical system. The guy at the auto shop said he'd never seen anything like it."

Bike benefit

Kids at two local daycare facilities will have an easier time biking this summer, thanks to the Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas and Steamboat Ski & Bike Kare. This spring, the two collaborated to donate six children's bikes to the Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat and Oak Creek's School Age Child Care Center, building them at a special celebration April 17. "Biking is an important part of our town's culture, so when we learned there was a need for children's bikes, we saw the opportunity," says Sheraton general manager Dan Pirrallo, who also used the celebration to cut and donate his ponytail to Locks of Love.

Recommended Stories For You

Perry-Mansfield history book out

In 1914, Charlotte Perry and Portia Mansfield envisioned a secluded institution nestled in the mountains, where art and nature could intersect. More than 100 years later, their Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp in Steamboat Springs — America's longest continuously running performing arts camp — still serves as a hub for top dancers and actors to hone their craft. Now you can read all about it in a new book released by The History Press by local author Dagny McKinley.

McKinley, who graduated from Boulder, Colorado's Naropa University with an MFA in Creative Writing, was first introduced to Mansfield and Perry while working for local photographer Jim Steinberg, who was retouching images of the women. Curiosity perked and wanting to find out more about them, the idea emerged to write a history of the camp. Five years of research later, the book immortalizes the women's contribution to the local performing arts scene. "I hope it inspires people to follow their dreams no matter the cost, no matter what other people's opinions are," McKinley says. "Charlotte and Portia never let anything stand in the way of what they wanted to accomplish and as a result have touched the lives of thousands of artists around the world." Info: http://www.arcadiapublishing.com

The Whistle Lives

Call us whistle-blowers if you will, but the secret's out: A new whistle is sounding daily at 5 p.m. on the mountain. Sponsored by the Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas and the Tread of Pioneers Museum, the new tradition sounds daily at 5 p.m. from the Saddles Deck at the base of Mount Werner to mark the end of another great day in Steamboat and commemorate the town's history, including how Steamboat got its name from early 1800s French trappers noting how the local hot springs sounded like the puffing sound of a paddle-wheel steamer.

In line with the legend, the new ear-piercer is also a steam whistle, blasting one long, three short, and another long burst. An honored guest will serve as the daily Commodore of the Boat to sound the whistle and share historical facts, legends and lore.

Bike Town Ambassadors

The Tour de France has its yellow jersey, now Steamboat has some as well. The canary-colored bicyclists are part of Bike Town USA's new Ambassador program, putting 13 volunteers on local trails this summer to offer a warm welcome and assistance with way-finding and other tourist information. The Ambassadors will sport new yellow jerseys inviting cyclists to, "Ask Me, I'm a Local." Carrying maps, safe riding tips and assorted give-away items for visitors, the volunteers will offer directions and trail recommendations, as well as information on tourist amenities in town. They'll also encourage trail stewardship, advocating riders to support the Yampa Valley Community Foundation's Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund. "It's going to be a great resource for visitors and locals by promoting safe and friendly trail interactions," says the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department's Brad Setter.

Winter WonderGrass By the Numbers

40: number of states visitors came from

25: number of bands who played

12,034 single-day bus passengers, a new record

22 inches of snow recorded at Steamboat Ski Area over the three-day concert

New hang spot: Townies

Want a place to relax and release your creative side? Now there's just the spot at Townies, a "creative gathering space" founded by the owners of retailer Ohana. Located at the old Storm Peak Brewing facility at 1744 Lincoln Ave., the open-concept space lets you experience Ohana's screen-printing process, browse artwork from top Colorado artists, get some work done and even try your own hand at creating a masterpiece. "We hope we've created a relaxed environment where people can come hang out with friends and family and work or simply relax," says co-founder Luke Dudley. The site will also offer coffee/espresso, a selection of local and craft beers, wine and light snacks.