Steamboat high drama troupe presents “Sweeney Todd’

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School Drama Troupe is presenting the musical "Sweeney Todd" to local audiences this week. Opening night is 7 p.m. Thursday, and the troupe chose to produce the show to celebrate Halloween.

Encore performances of the musical will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium.

" Sweeney Todd is about a barber seeking revenge," said Lucas Rowse, an ensemble soloist. "He kills the more fortunate."

The production, which takes place in the 1890s in London, features a rotating, two-story set and various other moving parts. One of the more challenging aspects of the set, according to technological director Yoshi Yonekawa, is the projections, specifically three-dimensional projection mapping.

"It has been an extremely challenging and difficult show, involving multiple technical elements that we haven't really tried before," Yonekawa said. "It's been an intense learning process for everyone, but it's created a great product.

"We have kids that are trying to do something that isn't even attempted at this level of theatre," Yonekawa added.

And " Sweeney Todd" is ambitious on more than one front.

"This is the hardest show that the high school has ever done," said Hannah Heil, who plays the lead role of Mrs. Lovett.

Despite the challenges vocally and dramatically, Heil said she is excited for the community to meet her quirky character.

Henry Tisch, a soloist in the ensemble and the props master, said the risks involved in producing such a difficult show have paid off.

"The performances seem to be really tip-top, especially for this show," Tisch said.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for student with an activity pass. Reserved seats can be purchased for $20. VIP tickets for Friday night are $35 and include intermission snacks.

Zoe Walsh is a Steamboat Springs High School student and an intern this semester at Steamboat Pilot & Today.