Steamboat health briefs: Northwest Colorado Health receives patient satisfaction award

Northwest Colorado Health recently received an Award of Distinction with recognition as a top-scoring organization from Fazzi Associates, a home health and hospice consulting firm. The award is based on results of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Home Health Care Survey. The survey measures patients' overall satisfaction or likelihood of recommending home health services from Northwest Colorado Health. Northwest Colorado Health provides Medicare-certified home health services in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/homehealth.

Drop in flu clinic will be held in Yampa

Northwest Colorado Health is holding a drop in flu clinic 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at South Routt Elementary School. Flu shots for all ages, including high-dose for seniors, and pneumonia shots will be available. Please bring Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance card. Low cost options are available to individuals who do not have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted. Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-879-1632. For a schedule of upcoming flu clinics, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu.

Drop in flu clinics will be held in Hayden and Clark

Recommended Stories For You

Northwest Colorado Health is holding drop in flu clinics Oct. 23 from 3:30 to 6 pm at Hayden Town Hall and 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. at The Clark Store. Flu shots for all ages, including high-dose for seniors, and pneumonia shots will be available. Bring Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance card. Low cost options are available to individuals who do not have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted. Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-879-1632. For a schedule of upcoming flu clinics, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu.