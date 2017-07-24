Steamboat grads earn honors at colleges in Maine, Kansas, Arizona | SteamboatToday.com

Williamson makes Dean's List at Colby

Drew Williamson, of Steamboat Springs, was named to the Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2016-17 year. Williamson is one of 417 Colby students — or 23 percent of the student body — to qualify for the Dean’s List this semester.

A member of the class of 2020, Williamson attended Steamboat Springs High School and Emerald Mountain School. He is the son of Chuck and Mary Williamson, of Steamboat. He is majoring in mathematical sciences and economics.

Requist earns top marks in Tucson

Melissa Requist, Steamboat Springs High School class of 2016, was named to the University of Arizona College of Engineering Dean’s List with Distinction, earning a 4.0 GPA in the spring semester 2017.

Wheeler excels in Jayhawk country

Caroline Wheeler, of Steamboat Springs, was among more than 5,250 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas who earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2017 semester.

She is pursuing studies in KU's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.