Steamboat girls lacrosse lands four on all-league team | SteamboatToday.com

For girls lacrosse, the number of all-league athletes a team is awarded depends on how well the team did in the league.

The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team has never had a season quite like it had in 2017, and thus the team has never had as many athletes earn all-league honors. It was a season of new experiences for the squad, and the Sailors cap that with four players on the all-league list for the girls lacrosse Mountain League.

Lucy Shimek, a sophomore, and Riley Schott, a freshman, earned all-league first-team honors. Seniors Maura Glynn and Sammy Koepfer, meanwhile, earned second-team all-league recognition.

For Shimek and Schott, the award honors their incredible offensive output, a one-two punch perhaps not rivaled anywhere else in the state. Shimek was the state's leading scorer in the regular season, notching 78 goals. Shimek was in a tie for second, having scored 72.

"It's not one plus one equals two," coach Betsy Frick said of the duo. "They both do better with the other on the team, and the whole team does better with both of them on the team. They raise everyone's level of play. They're both very skilled, and they work very hard."

For Glynn, a team captain, and Koepfer, the award helps point a spotlight at the defense they brought to the club year after year. Glynn lettered each of her four years. Koepfer didn't start playing until she was a sophomore, then lettered each year since.

"This is super cool for them," Frick said. "They're both rock solid defenders. They were definitely the anchors on our defense for their entire careers, so it's nice they were recognized."

